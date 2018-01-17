5 things you need to know about Nintendo Labo

Most of the trailer above focuses on the main attraction, the Variety Kit, which comes with five different shapes to create from the included cardboard sheets.

One has a pair of Toy-Con RC Car builds, which you can slide the Joy-Con controllers into – and then it drives, thanks to the HD Rumble vibrations in each controller. You'll use touchscreen controls on the Switch to drive it around.

Another is a fishing rod, which extends out with string and lets you pretend-fish via your Switch screen. And it'll even vibrate when you get a bite. There's also a house that you can play with by sliding in different blocks, and a motorbike controller that lets you play a racing game by holding the cardboard handles.

The most stunning one of the bunch has to be the Toy-Con Piano, though, which has 13 working keys that are recognized by the IR Motion Camera in the right Joy-Con. It also has knobs for tweaking the output and creating new noises, and you'll dock the Switch right into the little paper piano. (The Guardian says it'll take about two hours to build the piano, though…)

There are a couple other interesting-looking devices in the trailer, such as a kick-drum pedal and a little cardboard guy with a Joy-Con strapped to his back, although it's not clear if those are bundled in this kit or just future possibilities for the Labo line.