5 things you need to know about Acer's bold new ConceptD PC line

With rare exception, new desktops and laptops tend not to deviate much from the established norms... which is why it's nice to see what Acer's cooked up with its new ConceptD line.

Built for creators, ConceptD spans an array of laptops, desktops, monitors, and even a mixed-reality headset, all with a bit of fresh flourish and packing a serious amount of power within. Granted, some of these devices are pretty pricey, but they collectively seem like Acer's ploy to try and steal a little thunder back from Apple in the creative space.

Acer just took the wraps off of everything at its big event in New York City, and here's what you need to know about this striking new line.