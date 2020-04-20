4 reasons you should be excited about the second-gen iPhone SE (2020)

Apple’s released a new iPhone SE. Half the internet has exploded, slamming the device for not having a display with pixels so fine they can barely be spotted if you stick the thing under a microscope. But the internet is wrong.

In fact, we at Stuff reckon Apple’s latest iPhone is going to be a big hit. Moreover, it might well be the ideal phone for you, assuming you’re not wedded to your blower having cutting-edge looks, and can make peace with chunky bezels.

Here’s why: