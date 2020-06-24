LG sticks with a 60Hz screen on the Velvet where many mid-rangers of the same price are managing a smoother looking 90Hz or even 120Hz. Despite this, LG’s tall 20.5:9 1080p 6.8in panel is well calibrated and even though we’ve used higher refresh rates on other phones, the absence of one on the Velvet didn’t spoil the experience for us. It’s a great screen that curves at the edges for an illusion of a slimmer device.

Colours pop excellently and the OLED is a pleasure to use day after day. Brightness is particularly good, and the auto brightness calibration is way better than on any OnePlus phone. If you’re not fussed about high refresh rates, then this is one of the best mobile displays on the market. LG’s only method of unlocking the phone biometrically is with the in screen fingerprint sensor.

It works pretty well but it’s not as accurate as on the Oppo Find X2 Pro. Oddly, the camera housed in the teardrop notch doesn’t hook up to any face unlock system which is a shame considering most other Android phones on the market have it. Dual Screen case: Does exactly what it says on the tin.

As with the LG V60, the Velvet is compatible with an optional Dual Screen case that connects via USB-C and runs off the phone’s power. It’s an accessory not everyone needs or will see the point in, but its more useful than it looks. It’s the slimmest dual screen case LG has put out and it’s only compatible with the Velvet. Its white plastic is an acquired taste (there’s a subtler grey), but it grew on us during testing and is just about slim enough to put in a jeans pocket.

An outside cover display shows you essential info so you don’t always have to flip it open, and you can take calls with it closed. The second screen is an identical panel to the main display, right down to the fake notch with no camera, which is odd. Rather than try to be a folding phone, the dual screen’s best use case is running two apps side by side and the software even lets you save preset combinations to quickly boot up your favourites.

You can run some apps over both screens, but with the hinge in the way it’s not pretty. We usually went with Twitter on one side while browsing multiple apps on the other or playing a YouTube video with Reddit on the other screen.

There’s also a built-in game pad app that turns the whole unit into a Nintendo DS-style gaming rig, which works pretty well. The dual case as a whole is not for everyone and costs extra if it’s not bundled with the phone.

The Velvet is also compatible with active pens for full handwriting input like the Wacom Bamboo Ink, making it a Samsung Galaxy Note competitor (we weren’t sent one to test).