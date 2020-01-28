The modular three-section design is key to the One R’s appeal. The camera consists of a core (this section features a touch display, card slot and USB-C port for charging), a camera module (there are three potential mods to choose from here, which we’ll go into below) and a battery base, all of which push and snap together with ease.

No matter which mod you’ve got fitted, the One R is small, lightweight and eminently pocket friendly. It’s supplied with a cage and mount adapter allowing you to fit it to the exact same type of harnesses and mounts as a GoPro – a very smart choice given the sheer number of GoPro mounts out there. You can also buy an optional adapter allowing you to bolt the camera to your DJI Mavic 2 or Mavic Pro drone and lift it to entirely new heights.

The small, boxy and sturdy design means you don’t have to treat this thing with kid gloves. Two of the camera modules have built-in scratch-proof lens covers, while the other comes supplied with a tough rubber lens can that slips over it when it’s not in use. Insta360 also supplied us with an accessory that does the same but with transparent lenses replacing the rubber bits, the idea being that you can leave this cover on at all times and shoot through it – but at present it degrades the image quality so much that we wouldn’t advise using it.

The camera is waterproof to a depth of 5m in each of its various guises, so you can strap this thing to your head and go white water rafting, snorkelling or engaging in whatever wet activity you choose, safe in the knowledge that it won’t conk out on you and junk all that precious Insta content.