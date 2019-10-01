5 things you need to know about the GoPro Hero8 Black, Max, and Mods

It's that time again, extreme sports enthusiasts and action cam aficionados: GoPro has just refreshed its lineup.

Of course, that means a Hero8 Black is on the horizon with some neat upgrades in tow, but that's not all. GoPro is also catering to the vlogosphere with a handful of Hero8 accessories called Mods, plus there's a 360-degree GoPro Max camera coming as well.

Ready to shoot some sick new clips? Here's everything you need to know about GoPro's latest announcements.