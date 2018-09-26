GoPro Hero7 Black

We believe the Hero7 Black’s image quality to be in line with what you’d get from the Hero6 – a product we called “the best action cam GoPro has ever made” in our review.

With rich colours, a wide dynamic range, good auto exposure for transitioning between bright and dark conditions, smooth slow motion options and decent low light performance, it’s a camera you can use without having to put much forethought into it.

That’s perfect for an action camera, because it means you can just point it in the right direction, hit the button and get on with your running/swimming/cycling/kayaking/surfing etc. safe in the knowledge that the results will impress.

What the Hero7 Black adds to the mix is HyperSmooth, which we can say, without hyperbole, is a game-changer. Purely electronic, this image stabilisation tech does an incredible job of removing signs of motion. Footage looks incredibly stable, steady and judder-free, even when you’re moving over rough ground, speed bumps or the like.

Mount the Hero7 on your bike, your chest, your head – it works wherever you put it. It’s one less thing you have to worry about, and means you can film anything without the need to bring a gimbal along.

As you’d expect, the camera supports RAW stills and ProTune video, giving pixel-peeping types a better basis for post-shoot editing and colour grading. It’s also worth noting that many of the resolutions and frame rates require the use of the HEVC/H.265 codec, which means they won’t be playable on a lot of devices.

HEVC uses up less card space than H.264 videos, but the trade-off is that it needs a pretty beefy PC, Mac or smartphone to play it smoothly. If your gear is pre-2016, chances are it’ll struggle, and clips might require a time-consuming re-encoding session in order to play.

A quick word about battery life: the Hero7 Black really chews through it. During testing I would go out for an hour or so of filming at a time, during which time the camera was mostly recording in 2.7K or 4K, and it would generally leave me with about 50% of the battery left.

While recharging via USB-C doesn’t take long, you may want to invest in an extra battery or two, or a portable USB charger, before embarking on any day-long shooting trips. That’s especially true if you’re planning on recording at 4K quality.