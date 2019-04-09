There’s no doubt about it, the P30 Pro is a better camera phone than the P30.

Now that’s out of the way – boy have we loved using this little guy to capture life (cats) over the last couple of weeks!

First things first, let’s talk about what you get in terms of specs: The P30’s main camera has s a 40MP sensor and an f/1.8 lens. The same sensor is combined with an f/1.6 lens as well as OIS on the P30 Pro. The second, 3x zoom camera on the P30 sports an 8MP resolution and an f/2.4 aperture. That’s by comparison to a 5x zoom, f/3.4 telephoto camera on the P30 Pro. Finally, there’s a 16MP, 17mm, f/2.2 ultrawide camera on the P30, while the P30 Pro’s ultrawide is a touch wider at 16mm, and packs a higher resolution sensor at 20MP.

The P30 also lacks the TOF (Time of Flight) camera that helps the Pro garner more accurate depth information.

Rather than get into the of all three sensors’ details, it makes sense we focus on the new, 40MP RYYB sensor Huawei implemented on the P30 and P30 Pro in partnership with Leica. Featuring a different array of subpixels to traditional RGB sensors, it swaps out the green subpixel for two yellow ones, and Huawei claims it’s better able to grab light, resulting in improved low light performance.

As for the picture taking experience, side by side scenarios, the P30 and the P30 Pro phones are very comparable. They deliver identical user interfaces and shooting modes, which include Aperture, Night, Portrait, Photo, Video and Pro modes, to name a few, and deliver great results across photos and videos. The pro mainly edges ahead in low light and telephoto shots.

Pictures taken in good lighting on the P30 are absolutely stonking, with stacks of detail and solid dynamic range. Turn off the AI toggle and play about with the P30’s exposure controls, and even in automatic mode you can snap some jaw-droppingly good snaps with blur and clarity just where you want them. Yellow and green heavy pictures have a habit of going a bit haywire on occasion. Greens can look good as part of a larger scene, but when they occupy the whole shot, things get too vibrant. A software update improved dynamic range when shooting high-contrast yellow elements, but it still isn’t quite Pixel 3 good.

What is better than ‘Pixel 3 good’ though is the P30’s wide angle and zoom ranges. At its 3x zoom, it manages to hold onto a huge amount of detail, and the onboard optical image stabilisation deals with handshake brilliantly. You can push it up to a 5x ‘lossless’ zoom before things start to get bitty, but by smartphone standards, that’s excellent. We use the word ‘lossless’ in inverted commas because it isn’t a 5x optical zoom, it’s a 3x optical zoom coupled with computational photography and a ridiculously high-resolution primary sensor that gives Huawei the right to use the words ‘5x lossless’ – very clever stuff indeed.

As for the ultrawide lens, it doesn’t just get a lot in frame, it also enables macro photography, so you can get right up close for an extra dose of detail. Also noteworthy, Huawei has just updated the phone to feature mind-bendingly good low light performance. It can literally make dark, light – and while that isn’t always what you want from your atmospheric, low light shots, it’s an incredibly neat party trick. Specifically, the update enables this incredible low light performance in automatic mode, so you don’t need to faff about with changing out to night mode when the lights go down, like you do on the Pixel 3.

As for video recording, the P30 holds everything eerily still when you’re shooting handheld in Full HD resolution. It looks rich, smooth and almost too good. When you start to tinker with zoom, it can get temperamental in lower light scenarios, and white balance can differ across zoom ranges wildly, especially in 4K video. In good lighting though, it’s Full HD champ, and in 4K, it’s a competent performer.

Moving onto selfies and a 32MP sensor coupled with an f/2.0 lens – identical to that found on the P30 Pro - ensure you look on-point. Results are predictably great by selfie camera standards. There’s a beauty mode you can turn on or off which dictates how sharp your shots end up being, as well as a whole bunch of fun filters. These can blur out the background of your shots, and even augment them with some eerie effects - novelty factor - check.

Across lighting conditions, snaps from the front camera are decent even filter-free, and video, in particular, has seen a marked improvement, with very good image stabilisation and dynamic range, so your selfie footage looks steady, with nicely nuanced darks and lights.