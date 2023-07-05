Yamaha True X system brings authentic Atmos sound

Looking for some home theatre kit that won’t tie you to a single room? The new Yamaha True X range aims to please with Dolby Atmos soundbars that can be expanded with optional satellite speakers, which also double as wireless speakers in their own right.

The line-up is headed by the top-tier SR-X50A soundbar, which comes with a separate wireless subwoofer in the box for plug-and play movie nights. The step-down SR-X40A foregoes the subwoofer to bring the price down, but you can add an SW-X100A sub later if you like. Hook up two WS-X1A wireless speakers and you’ve got a 4.1.2 Atmos surround sound setup

Both ‘bars have HDMI eARC outputs, HDMI in and optical audio connections, along with AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth for wireless listening. There’s also Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect on-board, plus Amazon Alexa voice control built-in. Each plays nicely with Yamaha’s Sound Bar Controller smartphone app,

They mark the first time Yamaha has used racetrack-style speaker drivers in a soundbar, instead of the circular mid-range and tweeter combo found in previous models. The firm reckons each soundbar delivers a beefier sound as a result.

It’s the battery-powered WS-X1A wireless speakers that make this a flexible system: press the “Solo” button and each tiny cube-shaped speaker can go standalone, ready to be carried around (or outside) the house to stream sound from a paired Bluetooth device. They’re also IP67 water resistant, so don’t need to be rushed indoors should the heavens open during a garden party. Each one should manage up to 12 hours of playback, and charges over USB-C.

The Yamaha True X line-up is expected to go on sale in September. The SR-X50A should set you back £799/€899/, the SR-X40A £549/€599, the SW-X100A £299/€349, and each WS-X1A £149/€169. Everything will be available in a choice of Black, Carbon Grey and Light Grey colours. There’s currently no word on US pricing or availability.

Two bundles are also planned: one with an SR-X50A and two WS-X1A speakers, the other with an SR-X40A, SW-X100A and two WS-X1A speakers.