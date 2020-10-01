Xiaomi’s Mi Watch requires charging twice a month and measures SpO2

It’s good to know that you can get the latest smartwatch technology on your wrist without splashing a load of cash. Take the minimal looking Xiaomi Mi Watch (€99) for example: It’s fully waterproof, comes with an HR monitor, GPS and even the latest wearable trend – the ability to measure SpO2, like Apple’s newest armour. With 117 activities tracked, it’ll also keep track of our favourite one – sleeping, by monitoring heart rate and stress levels to pull together a comprehensive understanding of overall wellbeing. Comprised of a 1.39in AMOLED display and tempered 5D glass with a layer of anti-fingerprint coating there’s the option of watchstraps in black, orange, navy blue, beige, olive or yellow. There’s no mention of operating system yet or availability, but with a 16-day battery life and over 100 watch faces to choose from, all for under £100, we’ll keep an ear very close to the ground.