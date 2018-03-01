Upgrade your training with the Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition

It’s fair to say that the Fitbit Ionic hasn’t yet taken the the fitness world by storm, but having Adidas on side could give the smartwatch a second wind. Available for pre-order now, the Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition (£299.99) features a two-toned Ink Blue and Ice Grey breathable sport band, much like the Apple Watch’s Nike Sport Loop, as well as a new Adidas-designed clock face. This version also comes pre-loaded with the exclusive Adidas Train app, which contains six running-focused, on-screen workout routines. They’re designed to boost cardio, strength and flexibility for runners of any standard. Otherwise, this is the same Ionic that launched last year. That means you get GPS, Run Detect, continuous heart rate tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Pick one up from March 19.