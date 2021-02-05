Under Armour adds three new pairs to its range of run-tracking trainers

Having connected trainers used to mean some scoundrel had tied your shoelaces together, but Under Armour’s HOVR range is much more useful than that – and now there are three new pairs to choose from. The Machina 2 (£140, pictured), which have a Pebax propulsion plate to mix the speed of a racing shoe with the comfort of a long-distance trainer, Infinite 3 (£130), which are designed for your longer runs, and Sonic 4 (£105), which combine lightweight cushioning with responsiveness, can all be connected to the MapMyRun app to log your distance, pace, cadence and other such metrics from an onboard chip – no watch required. All three pairs can also now do real-time coaching to help stop your form going all wonky halfway through a 10K, with post-run info on foot strike angle and ground contact time too. Not convinced? UA reckons it’s good enough to make you run 7% faster and 3% farther. Try doing that with your shoelaces tied together.