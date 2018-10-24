The TicWatch C2 is a slick ticker with smarts to spare

We liked the TicWatch E enough to dub it our pick of the budget smartwatches at the beginning of the year. Whether that still stands up as 2018 approaches its end is up for debate, but if you’re willing to spend a bit more, the TicWatch C2 is well worth a look. Sandwiched between the E&S models (£120) and the TicWatch Pro (£220), the £180 C2 goes for premium with a stainless steel case and leather straps. You can choose between platinum, black and rose gold colourways, with the latter measuring 12.80mm, making it the thinnest TicWatch out there. Running once again on Wear OS, you’ll have access to loads of apps, fitness features and Google Assistant, while there’s NFC on board for payments. Get one from December 6.