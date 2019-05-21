The Suunto 5 is a sporty smartwatch with a social edge

Suunto has expanded its smartwatch range with the brand new Suunto 5, a compact sports watch designed for "pure performance." The durable and rather dashing Suunto 5 (£299) manages to pack in a long-lasting 40 hour battery life and a host of fitness functions including 24/7 activity tracking, adaptive training guidance, heart rate tracking, and over 80 sport modes into slim and comfortable body. The nifty timepiece can even connect to other users around the world via heat maps to show how they're training, and perhaps provide some much needed inspiration when they're feeling off the pace. It's a neat feature that adds a social edge to an already impressive piece of wristwear. If you're smitten, you'll be able to grab the Suunto 5 when it hits shelves on June 4.