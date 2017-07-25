Siri goes secret agent with Orii smart ring

Draw a Venn diagram with sovereign rings in one circle and Bluetooth headsets in the other and at the point where they overlap you’ll find the Orii smart ring (from US$119). With a built-in microphone and a button to activate Siri or Google Assistant, you can leave your phone in your pocket and use its bone conduction tech to hear the AI’s reply just by touching your ear with the finger the ring’s on. If you’ve always wanted to look like a secret service agent when you’re on the phone you can also use it to take calls, although with no gold version available (there’s only black, white or silver) it won’t be able to replace that sovereign just yet.