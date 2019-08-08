Samsung’s special-edition Galaxy Watch Active2 pairs with your Under Armour shoes

Samsung’s Note 10+ might’ve stolen all the headlines at its Unpacked event in New York last night, but eagle-eyed gym bunnies might have also spotted a new addition to the Galaxy Watch Active2 range – a special Under Armour edition. Designed to work seamlessly with UA’s MapMyRun platform (you get a six-month premium membership included for free), it’s also the only Samsung fitness watch that’ll pair with Under Armour’s HOVR Connected running shoes, offering real-time coaching and stats. Add in the touch-sensitive circular bezel around the Super AMOLED screen, onboard GPS and ECG skills, and it’s probably just about worth the extra cash it costs over the standard model (US$309 compared to US$279). Now all we need is some news on UK availability.