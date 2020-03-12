Samsung gives the Galaxy Watch Active 2 an Under Armour makeover

If you’re after a non-Apple smartwatch, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is probably as good as it gets. It’s got a nice display, solid tracking, a good battery life and looks like a watch you actually want to wear. The app selection isn’t great, but it’s a nice wrist-based accompaniment to your Android phone. And if you’re big on fitness, you might want to take a look at a new special edition version in collaboration with Under Armour. It offers real-time coaching for runners, using data from the watch or Under Armour’s Connected Footwear to give visual, haptic feedback and audio cues to help improve form. Also included is a six month premium membership to MapMyRun, giving you access to a training plan, real-time stats and key data. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, and features a lightweight aluminum build and an exclusive watch face. Buy it now for £299.