The Nike React Infinity Run is a running trainer designed to reduce injuries

If you're one of those oddballs that genuinely believes running can be fun, you'll want to get a load of Nike's latest sneaker. It's called the React Infinity Run, and it's been specifically designed to reduce the risk of running-related injuries. Although it's hard to know whether it actually does the trick before slipping one on, Nike claims the trainer works by reducing side-to-side foot movement thanks to its use of supportive foam and a wider platform. It's also been designed to facilitate a more fluid transition from heel to toe while encouraging a slight lean forward, which apparently makes runners less prone to injuries. If that sounds like your cup of tea, the Nike React Infinity Run will officially hit shelves in January, which could come in useful when you're looking to burn off those Christmas calories.