New Polar fitness watch aims to Ignite your training

Working out can be pretty boring, especially if you do exactly the same routine every time. Polar’s new Ignite fitness watch (from £174.50) wants to change things up depending on your fitness level. Its FitSpark tech uses data gathered by the Ignite, including your training history and Nightly Recharge score, to suggest exercises within cardio, strength training, and performance categories that won’t push you harder than you can handle. Its Precision Prime heart rate monitor combines three sensors to give as accurate a reading as possible, while its built-in GPS can track your speed, distance, route and altitude. And with support for over 100 different sports, if you get bored of that lot, there’s really no helping you.