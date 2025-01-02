Apple Watch fitness apps: great ways to stay in shape

Staying fit and healthy in today’s fast-paced world is tough, but monitoring our physical activity and reaching our fitness goals is getting more accessible thanks to fitness apps.

Apple Watch is a hot favorite among fitness enthusiasts because of its top-notch sensors and user-friendly interface. However, with so many fitness apps designed especially for Apple Watch, it can be tricky to choose the right one.

No worries, though! In this article, we’ll check out the most excellent Apple Watch fitness apps to help you pick the one that suits you best. You can find all the apps on the Apple Watch App Store.

Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is an innovative, subscription-based app that seamlessly integrates with Apple Watch to provide a highly personalized and immersive workout experience. With Apple Fitness+, you can access a wide range of studio-style workouts, including cardio, HIIT, strength training, yoga, and more. The app allows you to choose from various trainers, music genres, and workout durations to create a workout that suits your fitness level, mood, and preferences.

SmartGym

The SmartGym app, awarded as Apple Watch App of the Year, is a helpful tool that allows you to create and monitor your exercise routine, whether at the gym or at home. It offers many features, such as customized workout plans, proper instructions for each exercise, and a progress tracker to track what you’ve been doing. The app also includes a library of pre-made workouts, so you don’t have to worry about creating them. The app also consists of various HIIT and home workouts that you can do without any equipment, making your workout routine more flexible and accessible.

Nike Training Club

Nike Training Club is one of the longest-running Apple Watch fitness apps. It’s a robust fitness app offers more than 185 free workouts, including HIIT, yoga, strength training, and cardio. The app provides audio and video narration to guide you through each workout, alongside a timer and progress tracker. Nike Training Club syncs with Apple Watch to provide real-time metrics and record your activity data.

AllTrails

AllTrails is an exceptional mobile app that offers many features for outdoor enthusiasts of every skill level. With a primary focus on hiking, biking, running, and other outdoor recreational activities, AllTrails provides access to over 200,000 hand-curated trail maps. These maps contain critical information such as distance, elevation gain, difficulty levels, photos, and reviews. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or just starting, AllTrails has everything you need to make your outdoor adventure

successful.

Strava

Strava is a social fitness app that enables users to track their rides, runs, and swims via GPS. The app can track your distance, pace, and calories burned and syncs with Apple Watch to provide real-time metrics. Strava also features a social component where you can share your workouts with friends and join challenges, making it an excellent choice for those who value community and competition.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is a calorie-tracking app that has been around for years. It offers a massive food database, helping you effortlessly log your meals and monitor your caloric intake. The app can also sync with your watch to track your workouts and estimate burned calories. MyFitnessPal’s intuitive interface and ease of use make it popular among fitness enthusiasts.

Slopes

When the temperature drops, you can rely on Slopes, a mobile application for skiers and snowboarders. It lets you record your runs, monitor your statistics, and share your experiences with friends. Slopes currently provide comprehensive trail maps for more than 200 ski resorts worldwide. You can use the application to navigate the mountain and find your way back to the base area effortlessly.

Peloton

Peloton, a stationary bike and treadmill manufacturer, developed an Apple Watch app. The app offers exercise classes, including running, cycling, yoga, strength training, and meditation. Peloton’s immersive workout experience syncs seamlessly with the Apple Watch to track your heart rate, output, and calories burned.

Carrot Fit

Carrot Fit is an AI-powered fitness app that motivates through humor. The app features a sarcastic AI trainer who guides you through seven-minute workouts, providing motivational tips. Carrot Fit syncs with the Apple Watch to track your heart rate and calories burned, making it an entertaining and effective way to stay in shape.

Seven

Seven, another one of the best Apple Watch fitness apps, is designed for individuals with a tight schedule and limited equipment. It offers a seven-minute workout routine that targets all the major muscle groups. The app provides step-by-step video tutorials, audio cues, and animations, ensuring you complete each exercise correctly. Seven also syncs with Apple Watch to provide real-time metrics.

Fitbod

Fitbod is an app for weightlifters. It provides a personalized workout plan to help you reach your fitness goals. The app uses Apple Watch to track your weight, reps, and sets, providing insights on optimizing your workout routine. Fitbod offers a vast exercise library, making it an ideal choice for those looking to enhance their strength training regimen.

Aaptiv

Aaptiv is an audio-based fitness app that offers various workout types, including running, strength training, and yoga. The app provides audio cues, music, and motivational coaching, helping you stay motivated and engaged throughout your workout. Aaptiv syncs with Apple Watch, providing real-time metrics and allowing users to track their progress.

Yoga Studio

Yoga Studio is an app that offers guided yoga sessions for all levels. The app features over 80 yoga and meditation classes, providing users flexibility and variety. Yoga Studio syncs with Apple Watch to provide real-time metrics on your heart rate and calories burned, making it an excellent choice for yoga enthusiasts who want to track their progress.

MySwim Pro

MySwimPro is a fantastic app for those who love swimming and want to improve their performance. Its user-friendly interface lets you easily track progress and set goals for optimal results. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced swimmer, MySwimPro has something for everyone.

One of the best things about MySwimPro is that it creates a new customized workout for you every day based on your swimming speed, goals, and skill level. This means you’ll never get bored with your workouts and constantly be challenged to improve. You can choose from various workout types, including drills, intervals, and tempo swims, which are designed to help you improve your endurance, technique, and overall fitness.

Streaks Workout

Streaks Workout is a mobile application designed to assist you in establishing and maintaining a consistent exercise routine, no matter your current fitness level or objectives. It provides a wide range of features to keep you motivated and engaged. The app offers custom workout plans tailored to your fitness level, goals, and available time. Workouts are typically short and efficient, ranging from five to 30 minutes, making them easy to incorporate into your busy schedule. Furthermore, the exercises included in the app require minimal equipment, which allows you to work out at home, in the park, or even at the gym.

