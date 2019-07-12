Mobvoi has released the second generation of its AI-powered TicWatch Pro

Google-backed artificial intelligence outfit Mobvoi has launched the next iteration of its TicWatch Pro smartwatch ($299). The upgraded Wear OS timepiece has been re-engineered to leverage 4G/LTE wireless connectivity, and includes a raft of new features like Number Sharing, Cloud Synchronsation, and TicMotion 2.0., which automatically tracks workouts as soon as you start - no button tapping or mode selection required. As you'd expect from a company that specialises in artificial intelligence, the watch also includes a health AI assistant called TicPulse that proactively tracks your heart rate to provide a comprehensive real-time heart health breakdown.