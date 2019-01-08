Mobvoi debuts swim-proof TicWatch E2 and S2

Smartwatch specialist Mobvoi has unveiled a pair of near-identical Wear OS wrist-wrappers aimed at swimmers. On the inside, the TicWatch E2 and S2 are essentially the same, with a 1.39in AMOLED screen, Snapdragon Wear 2100 CPU, GPS, heart-rate sensor, and a new 415mAh battery that offers up to two days of use per charge. Both support 22mm bands too, and the only real difference comes from the styling, with the TicWatch E2 (pictured) rocking an understated, unassuming and clean look, while the TicWatch S2’s chunkier bezel and scalloped casing should appeal to sportier types. Both watches will be available “soon after CES”, but pricing is yet to be confirmed.