Huawei launches a sporty redesign of its Watch GT 2

You probably can’t do too many workouts at the moment. Certainly not as many as 100, but when all this is over, that’s how many types of workout Huawei’s Watch GT 2e (£160) will be capable of tracking. From more traditional exercise disciplines like running and cycling, to skateboarding, climbing and parkour, it’s definitely a versatile wrist coach. The fitness-focused wearable also features advanced heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress tracking and, for the first time on a Huawei watch, blood oxygen saturation SpO2) monitoring. All of this information is viewable on a 1.39in AMOLED display with the same 454 x 454 resolution as last year’s Watch GT 2. The Watch GT 2e is water-resistant up to 50m and Huawei says it’ll last for two weeks between charges. It’s available to pre-order now and will go on sale from April 15.