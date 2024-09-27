Huawei Watch Ultimate’s new feature will get your golf handicap plummeting

If the Huawei Watch Ultimate wasn’t already the world’s premier smartwatch for outdoor exploits, it is now. The wearable has just received an update adding Golf Course Mode, giving committed club-wielders a vital edge when they walk up to the first tee.

Golf Course Mode offers precise analytics and insights and maps for over golf courses located all over the world – 15,000 of them, in fact. These 3D Course Maps give the user a crystal-clear panoramic view of each hole, showing the precise locations of tees, fairways, bunkers, water hazards and greens.

Golf Course Mode’s Real-Time Environmental Information Display feeds the wearer valuable data regarding the current conditions (green direction, green slope, wind speed and wind direction), giving them a crucial competitive edge ahead of every stroke.

Additionally, it comes with PlaysLike Distance, a function that gives golfers the slope-adjusted distance between two spots on the course map. By taking into account this info, which factors in elevation as well as point-to-point distance, players can ensure they pick the best club for their next shot. The AI Caddie and Shot Distance Display functions help out here too, giving at-a-glance advice on distance and club selection.

Ready for adventure

Golf Course Mode is just one reason to pick up the Huawei Watch Ultimate; there are many, many others. For starters, this is a rugged, adventure-ready tool for anyone who loves the great outdoors or the ocean depths. Crafted to exacting standards, it’s the world’s first smartwatch with a high-strength, high-hardness zirconium-based Liquid Metal case, delivering superb protection against wear and corrosion.

Certified to 10ATM and with EN 13319 certification, it’s a wearable built for divers and high-performance swimmers too. Wearers can plunge down to 100m or push themselves in the pool without anxieties over water getting into the casing.

The Watch Ultimate also comes with Dual-Band Five-System GNSS for precise navigation in any location, up to 14 days of battery life and lightning-fast charging speed, making it ideal for hikers, explorers and anyone who loves heading into the wilds. And with the new update, an enhanced Expedition Mode now allows wearers to use map waypoints and return-to-mark navigation for even safer journeys.

All these outdoors features come in a beautifully designed smartwatch that looks the part whether you’re tramping along a woodland trail or strolling through city streets. It features over 100 workout modes, all-day monitoring for blood oxygen and heart rate, and key health and fitness metrics – but looks just as good when paired with a well-cut suit as it does next to gym gear.

Ready for action and adventure – or keen to take your golf game to the next level? Visit the Huawei website to explore the versatile Huawei Watch Ultimate and discover more about its capabilities.