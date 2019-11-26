The Honor Magic Watch 2 offers 14 days of battery life and goal-oriented fitness modes

Honor has been tinkering with its smartwatch range, and the result is the Magic Watch 2. The new addition comes in two sizes - 42mm and 46mm - the latter of which offers an impressive 14 days of battery life and a slightly larger 1.39in circular AMOLED display, compared to the smaller model’s 7 day battery and 1.2in screen. That’s where the differences end, though, and in terms of functionality both models comes with all the bread-and-butter features you’d expect including a heart-rate monitor, sleep monitor, 15 goal-based fitness modes, a customisable face, and music streaming (via bluetooth). Both little and large are also water resistant up to 50 meters, support GPS and GLONASS tracking, and have been crafted out of aerospace-grade refined 361L stainless steel - although we don’t recommend launching your shiny new ticker into the stratosphere.