Help your kids stay active with the Fitbit Ace 2

The newest addition to Fitbit's child-friendly range of fitness trackers, the Ace 2 (£69.99) has been designed to help make it fun and easy for kids to get active and build healthy habits that last a lifetime. Aimed at children aged 6 and older, the vibrant tracker improves on its predecessor with an all-new swimproof design that also features a chunky screen bumper to help protect the display from knocks and scrapes. The durable wristband comes with a new range of animated clock faces that dish out motivational challenges to keep kids moving, along with colourful avatars to let your child personalise their profiles within the Fitbit app. As you'd expect, a robust range of parental controls are also included to help protect your child's privacy.