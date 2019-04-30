Garmin’s new fleet of Forerunners give you no excuse for laziness

How does that saying go? You wait ages for a new Garmin running watches and then five turn up at once? Something like that. Leading the way is the elite Forerunner 945 (from £520), which is designed for those at the head of the pack or training for a triathlon. As well as holding up to 1000 songs synced offline from Spotify or Deezer, it has GPS, tracks VO2 max and monitors aerobic and anaerobic training effects, while onboard Garmin Pay means you can grab a drink from the corner shop without having to carry your wallet. The less serious Forerunner 245 (£250) monitors your training progress and lets you know when you could do with a day off (or should be working harder), while the 245 Music (£300) does all that but also allows 500 songs to be synced. Bringing up the rear is the Forerunner 45 and smaller 45S (both £170), which monitor heart rate and use GPS to track pace, distance and intervals. All five are available to buy now.