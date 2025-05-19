I love everything about Garmin’s newest Forerunner watches, expect for one thing

If you’re on the look-out for a new top running watch, you’re probably considering a Garmin. Or at least you have at some point, thanks to the brand’s stellar reputation. And the newest Forerunner watches are no exception.

The new Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 are unapologetically aimed at those of us who treat our training metrics with more reverence than our bank balances. With some tasty upgrades and all the tracking features you know and love, they’re still a great option to slap on your wrist. But I’m a little miffed to see a price increase this time around.

Both watches now come equipped with Garmin’s brightest AMOLED displays yet. I think this is one of the best features in the Forerunner series, as your VO2 max should be readable in full sunlight. The 570 keeps things lean with a choice of 42mm or 47mm cases and flashy new colour combos. Or, the 970 steps things up with a rugged sapphire lens, titanium bezel, and built-in mapping to guide you through city mazes or forest escapades.

The whole set-up is data-driven obsession in the best way. You get metrics like running economy, skin temperature tracking, and even something called “step speed loss.” If that doesn’t make you feel like a lab rat with style, nothing will. And then there’s Garmin Triathlon Coach, which offers training plans tailored to your current state of disrepair – all based on how well (or poorly) you’ve been sleeping and recovering. There’s also an evening report to show how prepared (or unprepared) you are for tomorrow’s session.

For the truly data obsessed, the 970 goes even further. It layers on ECG readings and a flashlight, so that you’re the most kitted-out person on your night run. Plus, Garmin’s thrown in projected race times, running tolerance metrics and a heart rate monitor-based analysis of how much you slow down with each foot strike.

The buttons, the training metrics, and fancy AI coach are all excellent additions to the Garmin Forerunner series. But – and it’s a big but – the price is a turn off. The Forerunner 570 starts at $550/£460 and the 970 at $750/£630 and will be available to order from 21 May. That’s around $100 more than the last generation. While extra features are nice, I’m not sure they justify the jump in price.