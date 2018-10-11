The Garmin Instinct is built to take a beating

Like Garmin's smartwatches (like the excellent Vivoactive 3) but want something better suited to outdoor adventuring? Maybe the Garmin Instinct will do the trick. Just announced and out today, the Garmin Instinct has the same kind of features you expect – including GPS navigation, GLONASS and GALILEO support, and heart rate and activity tracking – but arrives in a much more durable package. It's built to tough military standards for thermal, shock, and water (up to 100m) resistance, and is wrapped up in a fiber-reinforced polymer case along with a scratch-resistant and chemically-strengthened display. And the battery life of up to 14 days (but 16 hours of GPS usage) ought to keep you trekking along without needing a top-up. It's available in Flame Red, Graphite, and Tundra colour options at £269.99.