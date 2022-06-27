Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid adds Alexa smarts to your wrist

Watch megacorp Fossil is no stranger to wearable tech, having thrown its hat in with Android Wear (now WearOS) very early – but it also knows full-blown smartwatches aren’t for everyone. Its hybrid range is a middle ground, gaining a few extras that outsmart regular watches, but not so many they can only last a day between charges. The Gen 6 Hybrid is the latest evolution, with Alexa voice assistant on-board for the first time.

As with previous Hybrid models, you wouldn’t instantly guess there’s anything particularly smart going on beneath the watch face. You get traditional styling and analogue watch hands. Look closer and you’ll spot the static face is actually an e-ink display, with useful info on display like step count, heart rate and weather reports. You can pick and choose which are the most important through Fossil’s smartphone companion app, which has been given a few tweaks of its own.

Adding Alexa for the first time lets you use the built-in microphone to summon Amazon’s virtual assistant when paired to your smartphone over Bluetooth. There’s also an SpO2 sensor now for tracking blood oxygen levels, in addition to the now-familiar fitness tracking abilities.

The menu interface has also been updated to match the circular watch shape, which should make navigation a little more straightforward.

There are two styles on offer. Machine has a 45mm case and textured bezel, in a choice of Black, Silver and Smoke colours. Stella is more compact, with a 40.5mm case and choice of Rose Gold, Silver and Two-Tone colours. Each can be had with a selection of different straps and bands, depending on your taste and budget.

The Gen 6 Hybrid range is available to order right now from the Fossil website. Prices start from £199 with a leather or silicone strap, and rise to £230 for a stainless steel bracelet. Expect deliveries to begin towards the end of July.