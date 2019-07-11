Form's AR swimming goggles will display live metrics while you splash about

Most people hear the words 'augmented reality' and think of mobile games like Pokemon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which use the tech to bring pocket monsters and magical creatures into the real world. Video games, however, are just the tip of the AR iceberg, as proven by Form's new AR-equipped swimming goggles ($199). Nope, this isn't a belated April's Fools joke. The intelligent goggles come with a built-in smart display that'll show a variety of live metrics including stroke rates, distance swam, calories burned, and split times. The display itself is totally customisable, and can be tailored to show any of the 12 metrics available. After each workout, the data from the goggles will sync with the Form Swim App to give you a more detailed analysis of your swim, letting you see how your performance has improved (or perhaps suffered) over time.