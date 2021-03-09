Fitbit Ace 3 is the latest kid-friendly activity tracker

In an attempt to coax kids out of their lockdown dens, Fitbit has expanded its Ace range with a new tracker for children. Aimed at kids age 6+, the Fitbit Ace 3 (£69.99) boasts a longer battery life than previous models, along with new interactive clock faces. The idea is to get kids moving again after their socially distanced stint stuck at home being remotely schooled, smashing back-to-back episodes of Peppa Pig and hogging the family Xbox. With that in mind, the Ace 3 is aimed at developing healthy habits, including daily goals of 60 active minutes and at least 250 steps per hour. They can also set their own personalised goals, set timers, and even race against the tracker’s stopwatch. The Ace 3 features a comfy silicon wristband that comes in either black with a Sport Red clasp or Cosmic Blue with an Astro Green clasp. There’s also range of new accessories coming very soon, including Minions-branded options. With up to 8-days of battery life, the Ace 3 should easily get the younglings through a school week, and it’s also swim-proof so it’ll survive a trip to the pool. Parents can set up a family account to keep the kiddies’ privacy protected, keep an eye on their activity and approve their friend requests. The Fitbit Ace 3 is available for pre-order now, and begins shipping worldwide on 15 March.