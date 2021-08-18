Coros Vertix 2 adventure watch is more accurate and lasts longer than ever

When you’re halfway up Scafell Pike, the last thing you want is for your watch to tell you it thinks you’re actually in Milton Keynes and then for the battery to die. Strap a Coros Vertix 2 (£599.99) on, though, and its new dual-frequency GPS chipset and 60-day battery life should make such a scenario practically impossible. It can use all five major global satellite systems simultaneously to get a better, more accurate grasp of where exactly on planet Earth you are, and while this will eat into the battery life, it’ll still do 50 hours with things ramped up to the max. There are also three offline mapping modes – landscape, topographic and a hybrid – with a 1.4in, 280x280 always-on LCD screen to view them on, 32GB of storage and the all-important heart rate monitor. Throw in the tough water-resistant case that comes in two colours – Obsidian and Lava – and this is a watch that’s up for any adventure.