Amazfit Bip is an Apple Watch pretender with an always-on display and a month-long battery

A glance at Huami’s Amazfit Bip (£65) suggests it wants to be in an Apple Watch tribute band, playing chart-topping hits like Sorry I Punched You (I Was Trying to See the Time). But this imitator in some areas matches – and even blazes past – Apple’s wearable. It’s waterproof, can track sleep and sports activities, and supports a heart-rate sensor. You can get notifications about calls, messages, and weather reports. The customisable watch face is always-on. And a single charge reportedly gets you through 30 days of use – 29 of which will probably involve you confusing the thing for an Apple Watch and wondering where all your Health app rings have gone.