Vivo V27 Pro is a super thin, chameleonic smartphone

Hot on the heels of the snapper-friendly X90 Pro flagship, Vivo is back with a more mid-range offering: the Vivo V27 Pro. It’s the slimmest smartphone in Vivo’s history, at a barely-there 7.36mm, but still packs in a decent amount of power – and doesn’t skimp too much on the camera front either.

You get three, headlined by a 50MP main snapper with optical image stabilisation. The 8MP ultrawide should be a useful addition, although the 2MP macro sounds like more of an also-ran. Vivo has also added an LED ring light for improved video calls and portrait pics, plus a night-optimised video mode and Hybrid Image Stabilization, which appears to work similarly to Apple’s Action Mode. Super Night Video makes clips shot in dark conditions look much brighter, while Hybrid Image Stabilisation should react to shaky movements up to 10,000 times per second.

Videos should look perfectly presentable on the 6.78in AMOLED, which has curved glass sides and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming.

It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor into that slim frame, with a handful of memory/storage combos depending on regional availability. Expect 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of flash, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB, with each able to borrow some system storage to act as virtual memory. Also inside is a 4600mAh battery, with 66W wired charging.

The V27 Pro comes in two colours – Magic Blue and Noble Black. The Magic Blue variant should appeal to the chameleonics amongst us, as it comes with a colour-changing effect that flitters between light and dark blue under UV light.

The V27 Pro launches today in India from 38,000 rupees ($459), but Vivo says that specs, pricing and availability will vary between territories. There’s currently no word on when it’ll land here in the UK.