Ventete aH-1 bike helmet folds up so your head doesn’t

If you’re one of the many people who commutes to work on a folding bike, you might as well have a helmet that folds up too – and the Ventete aH-1 does just that.

You might have seen holding bike helmets before but the Ventete aH-1 is a little bit different to the rest, because when collapsed it takes up just 10% of its fully inflated size. Yep, you read that right: inflated.

When you want to wear it, just attach the rechargeable pump and it’ll fill with air in about 30 seconds, expanding like a concertina until the built-in pressure gauge tells you it’s good to go. Plonk it on your head and you’re ready to ride.

This pneumatic structure is supposed to be better at absorbing impacts than foam helmets, and the increased ventilation means it’s cooler, too. Whether that is true in both senses of the word will depend entirely on whether you’re a fan of looking like you have a futuristic accordion on your head.

Available in three sizes but only one colour, the Ventete aH-1 will set you back £350. That’s fairly pricey for a bike helmet, but it’s certainly cheaper and easier than replacing a broken head.

