Urbanista Phoenix are solar-powered true wireless earphones – and they’re now available

Update: Urbanista’s Phoenix headphones are now available and despite their solar capabilities, they clock in underneath plenty of expensive rivals at $149/£139. Named for Arizona’s year-round sunny days, Urbanista Phoenix are true wireless buds with active noise cancellation (ANC).

Urbanista has produced solar-powered headphones before with its Los Angeles over-ear line, but it’s now brought the same concept to a much smaller device.

The Urbanista Phoenix case incorporates Exeger’s Powerfoyle solar cell charging tech, meaning that it’ll be constantly topping up, whether you leave it on your office desk or on the picnic bench beside you. It can absorb both indoor and outdoor light sources. The total battery life is 32 hours, or four eight-hour charges. What we don’t know is how long it would take to charge for, say, an hour’s listening from a bright solar source.

Urbanista Phoenix is available in § or pink (dubbed desert rose) colours. They have all the usual hallmarks of true wireless, noise-cancelling buds, with a transparency mode, the ability to connect multiple devices, auto power-off and in-ear detection, touch controls, IPX4 water resistance and USB-C charging. There’s also support for the voice assistant of your choice, too.

Giovanni Fili, founder of Exeger, says the company is looking to “create an entirely new category of consumer electronics that will change the way we go about our daily lives. As concerns surrounding global sustainability efforts continue to mount, there is considerable demand for light-powered products like Urbanista Phoenix.

“We are continuously working hard to further improve cell performance.”