Wonky Wi-Fi won't be a problem for Roku's Streaming Stick+

It's 4K streaming season, apparently: hot on the heels of the Apple TV 4K and Amazon's updated Fire TV stick, Roku has just unveiled a dongle of its own. The Streaming Stick+ can handle UHD resolutions and HDR video at 60fps, and you shouldn't have to worry about poor Wi-Fi reducing your movie nights to a mess of buffering, either: it's got a wireless receiver built into the power cord, that gives range a massive 4x boost over the outgoing model. You get the same great voice remote, though, which makes for quick selections and searches. It's only confirmed for North America right now, where it'll set you back US$70, but expect it to show up here in the UK relatively soon.