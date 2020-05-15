Toshiba's latest range of affordable TVs come with Alexa built-in

If you're a big advocate of talking to your tech, you'll adore Toshiba's TV WK3 (£179) range of hands free televisions. The affordable TVs are the first in the UK to come with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in, meaning you can shoot the breeze with your gogglebox all night long. The WK3 is available at 24 or 32in, and picks up voice commands using a far field microphone embedded in the bezel. Aside from doing all of the usual Alexa guff like telling you the weather and cranking out playlists, you'll also be able to use the built-in smart assistant to turn the TV on and off, change channels, and adjust the volume. No need to worry about losing the remote anymore!