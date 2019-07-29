Toshiba launches new L5 and L7 television range with Alexa support and TRU Picture upscaling

Toshiba has promised to "transform" the everyday TV viewing experience with the launch of the new L7 and L5 series. Part of the company's revamped 2019 lineup, the new 4K range features unique Alexa voice assistant integration via the use of a far-field microphone (which will come with some bundles, but can also be bought separately) and TRU Picture Engine technology that will automatically upscale and polish your favourite movies and television shows. Built-in speakers from leading HiFi maker Onkyo should also help sweeten the deal, with the L7 models in particularly making use of down firing and front firing speakers to churn out crystal clear audio. The full range includes the premium UL7A and TL7A in 49in and 55in screen sizes, the core UL5A in 43in, 49in, and 55in, and the VL5A in 43in, 50in, 55in and 65in. Prices range from £349 to £699.