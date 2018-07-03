Samsung’s updated Frame TV adds HDR10+ and voice control to its arty array of talents

Remember Samsung’s Frame TV? A telly that masqueraded, chameleon-like, as a work of wall-mounted art at those times when you weren’t watching Love Island? Well, the Korean giant has just unveiled a brand new model for 2018 (from US$2,000) and, while the general concept is much the same, it comes with a handful of extras to make it that little bit more enticing. First and foremost is Bixby voice control, which promises to make it easier to request viewing material and control compatible smart home kit. Home cinema fanatics, meanwhile, will be pleased to note the addition of HDR10+ tech to the HDR Pro available on the first model, which should make those 4K Blu-rays look all the more stunning. Of course, you can find those on plenty of other TVs, so art-lovers will be pleased to know that the Frame’s ability to display paintings, photos and drawings from Samsung’s vast online archive remains intact.