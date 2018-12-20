Samsung puts its brilliant QLED tech in The Frame

If you want to hide your telly your best option is usually a blanket or a large cupboard. Instead of shipping either of those with each TV it sells, Samsung came up with The Frame - and the 2019 range will have a new improved 49in version. When turned off The Frame TVs display artwork and automatically adjust the brightness of the screen to suit the lighting conditions in the room. Coupled with their customisable bezels, when mounted on the wall they do a pretty passable impression of, you guessed it, a picture frame. The new models will also use Samsung’s QLED screen tech, so you’ll get a much more vibrant 4K HDR picture when the power button is pressed. It’s almost a shame to turn it off.