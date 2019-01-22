Philips' 2019 tellies have something for everyone

TV is no longer cinema’s little brother. This is the Golden Age of television, says Philips. Which sounds very exciting - but what it means, in practice, is that the brand’s 2019 TVs are ready to go. First, the 7304 - or the ‘Performance Series’. Philips believes it has the combination of racy-sounding specification and performance to cement Philips’ recent gains in the TV market - and as a 4K LED with Ambilight 3, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, Android TV smart functionality and Google Assistant, it’s hard to argue with - at least on paper. The 7304 will be available in 43, 50, 55 and 65in screen sizes. Then there’s the 8804 - it too is a 4K LED, with all of the 7304’s technical highlights plus sound by Bowers & Wilkins. If the B&W-powered OLED+ 903 from last year is anything to go by, this will be one to listen to as well as one to watch. It’s coming in 50, 55 and 65in screen sizes. At the top of the food chain sits the 804 and 854 OLEDs. Philips crashed the OLED party to great effect in 2018, and of course hopes its combination of OLED tech, Ambilight 3, Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR10+ and the third generation of its P5 picture processing engine will drive its recent success to new heights.