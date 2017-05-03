Loewe's Bild 9 is a TV so slim you could shave with it

There’s a certain irony to Loewe making its new Bild 9 triangular, as if it should live beside that dusty lamp in the corner. Ironic, because it’s a stunner of a screen. Closer to sculpture than a standard set, the 7mm-slim OLED display (available in 55in and 65in variants) stretches across a pared-back frame of stainless steel, floating opulently as it serves up pictures in Dolby Vision HDR. As if looks weren’t enough, this Bodo Sperlein-designed box also plays home to a 120W soundbar that descends when the TV is switched on - presumably with an accompanying cash register sound effect, to match the £7,990 price tag.