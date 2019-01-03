LG’s deep learning-infused sets are the true smart TVs

CES 2019 is still a few days from arrival, but LG has jumped the gun by announcing its new range of flagship tellies ahead of schedule. The Z9, W9, E9 and C9 series sets pack a big old brain in the form of second-generation ThinQ AI deep learning, which uses its smarts to tweak sound and image quality on the fly, and feature Dolby Atmos speakers and both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa virtual assistants – so you make a reservation, order a pizza or book a cab right there on the screen. Talking of screens, all the above models feature OLED tech for the juiciest of colours, while the 88in Z9 model comes with a stonking 8K resolution and a speedier processor to handle noise reduction and upscaling duties. Look out for reviews of these quick-thinking bad boys as soon as we can lay our hands on them.