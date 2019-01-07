LG’s 65in rollable OLED hides itself when not in use

Lord knows we love a big screen TV, but how to get one that doesn’t permanantly take over the living room? Well, LG has only gone and announced a 65-inch rollable 4K OLED TV that hides itself away inside a cabinet when it’s not needed. What’s more, it’s going on sale for real this year. The OLED TV R is concealed inside a 4.2 channel 100W Dolby Atmos surround sound speaker system that can be used separate to the television when it’s not being watched. The Harry Houdini HDR panel is also Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit and Google Assistant compatible, with Alexa lending her voice later in the year. A price is yet to be announced, but expect it to be eye watering.