Bang & Olufsen’s new floor stand enables an almighty all-in-one TV and soundbar combo

Bang & Olufsen has today launched a new floor stand. Now, ordinarily you might ask us if it’s a slow news day here, but the exciting bit is what this floor stand - a ‘beautiful crafted floor stand’, we should add - makes possible. The Beosound Stage floor stand unites B&O’s Dolby Atmos-toting Beosound Stage soundbar with LG’s 4K OLED CX for a luxury all-in-one entertainment setup. Thanks to the all-important stand, it’s as if the OLED - available in sizes from 48in to 65in - and B&O’s big-sounding soundbar were meant to be together. B&O will also throw in its Beoremote, bringing the whole package to just under £3,500 if you buy direct from one of its stores.