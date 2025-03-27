This upgraded handheld can do much more than cloud gaming

With PC graphics cards still steadfastly refusing to take it easy on your wallet, it’s no shock that gaming handhelds are beginning to take over. But even those can cost a pretty penny – which makes cloud streaming specialists like Abxylute even more appealing. The Kickstarter success story is back, and this time it’s bringing upgrades.

An overhauled version of the original Abxylute handheld, the Abxylute One Pro has more on-board oomph for Android gaming and (whisper it) emulation, while keeping the compact form factor that made Windows- and Linux-based rivals like the Steam Deck look positively portly.

It keeps the 7in, 1080p display and its game-friendly 16:9 aspect ratio, but power now comes from a MediaTek Genio 510 chipset. Abxylute says the more potent CPU and GPU can now play the likes of Genshin Impact at high resolution settings smoothly, and deliver PS2-level emulation at 60fps. Cloud and remote play streaming should be more stable, too.

With 64GB onboard and a card slot that can accommodate up to 2TB of microSD storage, you shouldn’t run out of room for apps or games in a hurry. A new video output means you can hook up the handheld to a 4K TV or pair of augmented reality glasses for big screen gaming. The built-in battery should manage up to eight hours between refuels, too.

Abxylute has embraced the returning transparent tech trend, with a see-through chassis that shows off the components underneath. They include a 6-axis gyroscope for motion controls, a linear motor for haptic force feedback, and digital capacitive joysticks that promise zero drift and console-grade precision.

The handheld runs on Android 13 now, and Abxylute has overhauled its software to make it easier to jump into your game library. I’m expecting all the usual streaming and remote play suspects, including Steam Link, GeForce Now Xbox Game Pass, and Remote Play for PS4 and PS5, plus Google Play access for local gaming.

It might be going down the Kickstarter route a second time, but given how popular the original proved, the Abxylute One Pro feels like less of a dice roll than other crowdfunded tech projects.

Early birds can get in line for $209, a healthy discount from the $249 retail price. Abxylute One owners will also get a secret link through their handheld’s notification centre, letting them bag a Pro for $199. Customers should expect devices to start shipping by the end of May.