This smart security camera is the first to offer colour vision at night
Reolink's new Argus 4 Pro smart security camera offers both day and night colour vision, alongside a bunch of other pro features
With plenty of security cameras to pick from, how do you decide which one to go with? Each offering has a bunch of different killer features to tide you over. But on the whole, they mostly do the same thing. Not this smart security cam. The new Reolink Argus 4 Pro is the first offering that gives you full colour vision in both day and night.
Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro is armed with dual 4mm lenses that deliver a sprawling 180-degree view in 4K UHD. This is high-definition, every-blade-of-grass-stands-out clarity. Reolink’s dual-lens setup eliminates blind spots and distortion issues that have plagued other cameras. They’ve packed in advanced algorithms to make sure you get a seamless, panoramic view without those weird fish-eye effects.
Night vision has always been the Achilles’ heel of security cameras, but not anymore. With Reolink’s ColourX technology, the Argus 4 Pro captures full-colour images even in low light. Forget about those eerie, glowing-eyed intruders. Now, you’ll see them in all their dubious glory, just as you would during the day. This tech also means the camera is more energy-efficient, saving up to 2W/h when in night mode. It also boosts battery life by a solid 30% compared to its infrared peers.
Connectivity woes are a thing of the past with the Argus 4 Pro’s Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6. This means super-smooth 4K streaming to the app and rapid data transfer, even if your home network is busy. You can stream, download, and access real-time footage without the buffering and lag that make you want to pull your hair out.
Reolink hasn’t skimped on the privacy front, either. The Argus 4 Pro features end-to-end encryption, customizable privacy settings, and a variety of data storage options, all subscription-free. The Argus 4 Pro is also a breeze to install anywhere you fancy, and it’s equipped with smart detection features. They send you accurate alerts, so you’re not constantly bombarded with notifications every time a leaf blows past.
It also supports a hefty 128GB SD card for local storage and works with the Reolink Home Hub for expanded options. Plus, it promises a full 24-hour battery life from just 10 minutes of charging. You can get your hands on the Reolink Argus 4 Pro now for $240, which comes with a solar panel to keep the battery topped up. It’s available to order directly from Reolink and Amazon.