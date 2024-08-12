This outdoor security camera might be the best value option

When you’re trying to smarten up your home, one of the top security cameras is the best place to start. It lets you keep an eye on your gaff when you’re not at home. But some of the more affordable options start to lack some of the more useful features. So, SwitchBot’s newest outdoor cam tries to bridge the gap in what might be the best value option.

This outdoor security camera comes with a 3MP lens, delivering 2K resolution that’ll let you keep an eye on everything going on. Day or night, this camera’s got your back (and your front, sides, and garden) thanks to its built-in spotlight and infrared night vision, ensuring every shady figure gets caught in full-colour glory.

Not just a pretty face, this camera’s brainy too. AI-powered motion detection means you’ll only get alerts for actual humans, not every stray cat that wanders by. With customisable detection zones, you can zero in on your driveway. Fancy a chat with the delivery bloke? The two-way audio has you covered. Plus, if you’re all about voice commands, Alexa’s ready to show you what’s happening on your Echo Show. And there’s a 106dB tamper-proof alarm ready to send tamperers scarpering.

Installation is a doddle, too. Whether you prefer sticking it up with adhesive or strapping it in place, this camera is up for it. Power’s not an issue either. Hook it up to SwitchBot’s Solar Panel, and you’re golden with just an hour of sunlight per week. If you’ve got a SwitchBot Hub, it’ll run for a whole year without needing a single ray of sun. Flying solo? The 10000 mAh battery will keep it chugging along for up to 180 days on one charge. It’s IP65 waterproof and can handle anything from -10ºC to 50ºC.

When it comes to storing your crucial footage, you’ve got options. Go local with a microSD card up to 256GB, or opt for cloud storage with a 14-day free trial to get started. If you’re keen to get your hands on one, the SwitchBot Outdoor Security Camera 2K is going for a tidy sum of $100/£100/€110. You can snag one directly from SwitchBot or its Amazon store.